WRAP shortlisted for global Circular Economy Award

Banbury, UK — WRAP, the UK’s resource efficiency expert, is a Circular Economy Awards finalist; recognised for its work towards delivering a circular economy. Shortlisted in the „Government, Cities and Regions“ category, WRAP is up against strong competition from organisations around the world, including entrants from Canada, China and South Africa.

The Circulars is an initiative of the World Economic Forum and the Forum of Young Global Leaders and is the world’s premier circular economy award program. It recognises individuals and organisations from commerce and civil society from across the globe that have made notable contributions to the circular economy in the private sector, public sector and society. Entrants to the awards are leading the way in driving innovation and growth that is decoupled from the use of scarce natural resources.

WRAP’s submission was focussed on its Products and Services programme of work, for which the circular economy is core. It was able to demonstrate leadership, innovation and value creation through its collaborative voluntary agreements such as the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan (SCAP) and the Electrical and Electronics sustainability action plan (esap), which transform industry by generating action through sustainability. Its work leading the pioneering Resource Efficient Business Model (REBus) project was also highlighted as a great example of value creation through providing tailored support to a range of organisations to achieve business transformation.

Steve Creed, Director of Business Programmes at WRAP, commented: “We’re delighted to be a finalist for these awards and be recognised for our contribution to the circular economy. WRAP has been working closely with the textiles and electricals sectors in the UK, and in Europe, through our action plans – esap, SCAP and ECAP – and the REBus project, to drive behaviour change and move us toward more innovation in business. Of course we’d really like to bring home the award in January, but being a finalist is a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work of all those involved here at WRAP.”

The awards will be presented in a ceremony at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2017.

More information on the Awards can be found under thecirculars.org.

Source: Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP)