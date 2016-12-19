Sustainability report 2016: Novelis achieves 53 percent recycled inputs

Atlanta, Georgia, USA — Novelis` fiscal year 2016 sustainability report details significant progress toward increasing the use of recycled aluminum and minimizing the use of natural resources. At the end of fiscal 2016, Novelis achieved an average of 53 percent recycled aluminum inputs, up 23 percentage points from the baseline averages of fiscal years 2007-2009. Novelis also reduced its GHG emissions by 19 percent for the same baseline years.

Significant gains were also made in fiscal 2016 as it relates to water and energy intensity. Novelis achieved a 22 percent reduction in water intensity and a 24 percent reduction in energy intensity for the 2007-2009 baseline.

„Sustainability is core to our business. That starts with how we operate within our company and extends to how we partner with our stakeholders across the aluminum value chain,“ said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis. „We see tremendous opportunities in continuing to expand the use of lightweight, infinitely recyclable aluminum to meet today’s demanding performance standards while reducing energy use.“

Other important achievements from fiscal 2016 include:

Commissioned: The third automotive finishing line at Novelis‘ plant in Oswego, NY to supply lightweight automotive aluminum for the 2017 Ford F-Series Super Duty line of trucks represents the second-highest volume aluminum application in automotive to-date. Supply for the truck also involves a highly innovative closed-looped recycling system that allows Novelis to take back as much of its customer’s aluminum scrap as possible, turning it directly back into the same product again.

Introduced: Novelis Advanz™ s5754 RC, a high-recycled content alloy designed for automobiles to contain up to 75 percent recycled content, was first implemented in the Jaguar XE, Advanz™ s5754 RC and is now featured in all new and legacy Jaguar Land Rover models.

Supported: 350 community projects at 32 sites in 11 countries through the Novelis Neighbor global program of service and charitable giving that focused on making communities safer, addressing the need for Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education and increasing recycling by consumers, represents more than $5.5 million in community investments.

Records set: The safety performance achieved a three-year low in total recordable incidents as well as improved the number of days away from work rate by more than 25 percent year-over-year.

Reduced: The water intensity by one-third at Novelis‘ plant in Terre Haute, IN helped the company reach a 22 percent reduction in water intensity globally.

Decreased: Novelis` energy intensity decreased by 24 percent by increasing manufacturing efficiencies worldwide.

Novelis continued to make significant progress in multiple areas at its 24 production and recycling facilities on four continents, including reducing GHG emissions, energy and water intensity from their baseline averages in fiscal years 2007-2009.

The report can be downloaded under novelis.com.

Source: PRNewswire