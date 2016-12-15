13th edition of REW Istanbul expects 12,000 local and international professionals

Istanbul, Turkey — The 13th edition of the International Recycling, Environmental Technologies and Waste Management Trade Fair, REW Istanbul 2017, will be organized by İFO Fuarcılık at Tüyap Istanbul and with the contribution of the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization from 16-19 March 2017. The event will present the latest and most innovative technologies including those that ensure the recycling of waste into raw materials and alternative energy for the production process.

The fair brings together many leading technology suppliers with professional visitors who are key decision-makers in the heart of the Eurasian market worth of billions of USD. It also continues to contribute to the development of sectoral trade thanks to its potential.

Suppliers from 27 countries

On display of the technology fair will be the latest innovations in environmental technologies. Some 350 leading suppliers coming from 27 countries will introduce a wide range of technologies and services at REW Istanbul 2017. Visitors will have an un-rivalled opportunity to meet with 12,000 local and international professionals including representatives from finished and semi-finished product manufacturing sectors, representatives from Municipalities and Ministries, industrialists, representatives from Organized Industrial Zones, entrepreneurs, investors and academicians.

Companies are choosing REW Istanbul 2017 for efficient and qualified cooperation. ProMIS, an exhibitor at REW Istanbul 2017, identifies the fair as a platform that brings together the buyers and sellers in the sector and enables them to establish qualified relationships. ProMIS will promote its laboratory management software iWorkBetter which covers all processes from acceptance of sample to issuance of customer invoice.

Likewise Star Analitik will participate in REW Istanbul 2017 to meet with state institutions and authorities as well as environmental organisations operating in the field of water and waste water and will present its water and waste water analysis systems, odor management, measurement and sampling units, drinking waters disinfection, waste water treatment processes and measurement and dosing systems for industrial and cooling waters.

Co-located: 3rd Eurasia Occupational Health and Safety Fair

Occupational Health and Safety Fair İSG Eurasia will again be co-located with REW Istanbul. The 3rd edition of ISG Eurasia Occupational Health and Safety Fair, where the newest products, technologies, equipment, services and applications in the field of “Occupational Safety, Occupational Health, Occupational Security and Training, Consulting and Risk Analysis’’ are exhibited, will again be co-located with REW Istanbul as in the previous two years. The fair attracts suppliers of occupational safety equipment and materials, Common Health Safety Units (CHSUs), companies and organizations providing risk analysis services, companies providing occupational safety expert training, suppliers of occupational health equipment and materials and companies providing first aid training. These two events provide visitors with the opportunity to see all technologies intended for these related sectors and enable exhibitors to reach out to different markets.

More information about REW İstanbul 2017 can be found under rewistanbul.com.

Source: İFO İstanbul Fuar Hizmetleri A.Ş.