Netherland`s recycling know-how to reduce Indonesia’s waste heap

Den Haag, The Netherlands — Several days ago, Dutch Minister for the Environment Sharon Dijksma visited Bantar Gebang, the largest waste heap in South East Asia, near Jakarta. The working visit has been scheduled in the context of the Dutch Cabinet’s trade and climate mission to Indonesia. Waste greatly exacerbates the Indonesian climate issue.

Thirty percent of greenhouse gas emissions is caused by waste. Bantar Gebang produces 25,000 tonnes of methane per annum, which corresponds to the emissions generated by 100,000 passenger cars. Among other things, Dutch companies will provide Indonesia with experts to assist in improving the waste sorting, collection, and reuse process.

Minister Dijksma : “The Netherlands is king of waste processing. Waste is a mega cause of greenhouse gases, and our companies are more than willing to offer their services to help resolve this climate issue. After all, waste is a business too.”

In the presidential palace, Minister Dijksma and her Indonesian counterpart Siti Nurbaya Bakar concluded an agreement regarding wide-ranging collaboration in the fields of waste processing, the circular economy, and combating climate change.

Source: Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment