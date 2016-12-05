Waste collection and processing: Biffa acquires the business of Blakeley’s Recycling

Cressex, UK — Biffa, a leading UK waste management business, has agreed conditional terms to acquire the waste collection and processing business of Blakeley’s Recycling Ltd. Blakeley’s Recycling Ltd operates from a large, modern and well positioned facility in the North West of England, carrying out waste collection services for over 3,500 customers.

The business, including the collection depot and processing facility will be fully integrated into Biffa’s Industrial and Commercial Division, and is expected to add over £7 million to annual revenues.

The acquisition is planned to be completed on 1st November 2016. Once the integration of the acquired business is complete, Biffa will have a significantly enhanced waste service offering in the North West region.

Ian Wakelin, Chief Executive of Biffa, commented: “This transaction provides further demonstration that Biffa is a natural consolidator in the industry, with the technology, scale, reputation and expertise to grow and build upon our market leading positions in the UK. We look forward to welcoming Blakeley’s people to Biffa, and to working together to provide our customers with a best in class service.”

Source: Biffa