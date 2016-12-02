VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2017 focusses on „Towards Circular Economy“

Brussels — Taking the theme of „Towards Circular Economy“, the fifth VinylPlus Sustainability Forum will examine the key sustainability challenges for PVC when representatives from the entire industry value chain meet in Berlin, Germany on May 10th and 11th 2017.

Organized by VinylPlus, the European PVC industry sustainability programme, the 2017 Forum will focus on sustainability and delivering durable solutions for PVC within the high-profile context of the European Commission’s Circular Economy Package. It will also feature sessions with EU authorities on Circular Economy policies, both regionally and Europe-wide. The 2017 Forum is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event for VinylPlus members and their stakeholders to share insight on potentially growing opportunities for PVC to contribute to a stronger circular economy where resources are used in a more sustainable way.

Key topics will include the contribution of the vinyl industry to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), global vinyl market and industry initiatives. Featuring case studies, success stories and panel talks, the comprehensive programme will also include discussions on eco-design and innovation concepts, including a look at better lifestyles with smart PVC products.

Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager, says: “The Circular Economy is currently very high on the European political agenda. Important decisions will be taken in the context of the Circular Economy Package, which will have an impact on the plastics industry as a whole in the future. Through the VinylPlus Voluntary Commitment, we are moving the European PVC industry towards a Circular Economy and have already demonstrated significant progress and achievements towards our sustainability goals. Once again, our annual event provides a valuable opportunity for participants to collaborate, share best practice and gain positively from collective input.”

VinylPlus is the renewed ten-year Voluntary Commitment of the European PVC industry. The programme establishes a long-term framework for the sustainable development of the PVC industry by tackling a number of critical challenges in the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland.

More information on the Forum can be found under vinylplus.eu.

Source: VinylPlus