Global crude steel production in October: 3.3 percent up on October 2015

Brussels — According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global crude steel production in 65 countries was 136.5 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2016, 3.3 percent up on October 2015. China’s crude steel production for October 2016 was 68.5 Mt, an increase of 4.0 percent compared to October 2015.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in October 2016, an increase of 0.6 percent compared to October 2015. India’s crude steel production was 8.3 Mt in October 2016, up by 12.3 percent on October 2015.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.5 Mt of crude steel in October 2016, a decrease of -3.7 percent compared to October 2015. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, up by 11 percent on October 2015. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2016, down by -10.5 percent year-on-year.

Turkey’s crude steel production for October 2016 was 3.0 Mt, up by 8.6 percent on October 2015.

In October 2016, Russia produced 5.9 Mt of crude steel, up by 2.0 percent on October 2015. Ukraine produced 1.9 Mt of crude steel, down by -6.1 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

The United States produced 6.4 Mt of crude steel in October 2016, a decrease of -2.5 percent compared to October 2015. Brazil’s crude steel production for October 2016 was 2.7 Mt, down by -8.8 percent on October 2015.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 65 countries in October 2016 was 69.6 percent. It was 68.2 percent in October 2015. The October 2016 capacity utilisation ratio is 0.6 percentage points lower than the September 2016 ratio.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)