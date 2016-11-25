Bollegraaf is investing field service management in France

Appingedam, The Netherlands – Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions has ambitious goals and has identified the French market as one of Bollegraaf’s key markets for a new a line of economical sorting systems. Since the company believes that exceptional support must standard at Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions, it is investing heavily field service management.

Bollegraaf have recently further strengthened their team by increasing their field service capabilities. Additionally, the further development of Bollegraaf France will be led by the new Country Manager, Charles Daridon, who came from an established MRF supplier.

Peter Bos, International Sales Director, welcomed his new colleague by saying; “Charles Daridon brings a wealth of expertise and experience to roles that will ensure the long- term development of our company.”

Source: Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions