ESA: Stark contrasts in waste and recycling industry health & safety performance

London, UK — The Environmental Services Association (ESA), the voice for the UK’s resource and waste management industry, has highlighted the variation in health and safety performance that persists within the industry. Health and safety statistics published this month by Health and Safety Executive (HSE) shows that injuries in the waste management industry have increased on the year before.

A (provisional) 2015/16 RIDDOR injury rate of 1,854 represents a 6.3 per cent increase on 2014/15 (RIDDOR = Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations). However, what is perhaps masked by HSE’s headline data is the wide variation in performance that exists within the industry, with ESA Members achieving a 32 per cent injury reduction.

A report published by ESA earlier in the year set out ESA’s approach to reducing harm, and key sections of this report have been revised in a data update to include ESA and HSE’s most recent data. This shows that ESA’s RIDDOR injury rate of 628 is nearly three times lower than that of the wider waste industry and that the 67.5 per cent reduction in injuries achieved by ESA Members since 2009 has not been mirrored by the waste industry as a whole (a 17.5 per cent reduction).

ESA’s Policy Advisor, Stephen Freeland said: “While there is certainly no room for one-upmanship when it comes to health and safety it is nonetheless important to help shed light on the variation in performance that exists within our industry. We hope that our report and data update will allow for resources to be better targeted on those areas which can bring about most meaningful improvement in the industry’s overall performance. Going forward, ESA will continue to work to ensure that ‚lessons learnt‘ and best practice is disseminated for the benefit of all”.

Source: Environmental Services Association