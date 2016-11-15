Ecomondo & Key Energy: More than 100,000 visitors at Rimini Fiera

Rimini, Italy — The circular economy is the driver of the development of a planet that aims at redefining its ecological footprint. A context in which Italy plays a prominent role at European level and which the four days at Rimini Fiera confirmed. Over the four days, it was attended by 105,574 visitors (2 percent more than 2015), with over 11,000 from abroad.

This is the positive picture of the expos organized by Italian Exhibition Group SpA (the new company established by the fusion between Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza), shared buy the key players of this great European event, which simultaneously hosted 20th Ecomondo, 10th Key Energy, Key Wind, H2R Mobility for Sustainability and Condominio Eco – dedicated to the green economy system, inaugurated last Tuesday by the Ministry for the Environment, Gian Luca Galletti.

Feedback from social networks doubled

Record-breaking figures for the initiatives programmed:

over 1,200 enterprises occupying 113,000 sq.m. at Rimini Fiera;

hundreds of seminars, opened by the States General of the Green Economy, with a thousand speakers;

550 buyers participating in 4,500 business meetings;

520 journalists accredited in the press room and, to date, 163 million media contacts thanks to the great coverage by generalist and trade/specialist press;

feedback amplified by the social networks, which doubled the overall impressions – 10,476,538 – for #ecomondo, #keyenergy and #cittasostenibile; over 2,500 tweets;

+548 percent likes on Facebook during the event;

120 special stops by Trenitalia trains at RiminiFiera station.

An excellent showcase addressing the world

Business quality and internationality heightened the widespread opinion of exhibitors and visitors. The innovative sections continued to grow, and the sign of successful expos can be seen: the booking of exhibit space for the next edition.

Italian Exhibition Group’s President, Lorenzo Cagnoni, states: “In the last twenty years we have been able to accompany the extraordinary performance of Italy’s green economy. The enterprises have been key players of an excellent showcase addressing the world; an opportunity for business, relationships and knowledge at a very high level, confirmed by the presence of the Government and the European Union. Now, the challenge is to spread this leading role worldwide: after the Brazilian edition, Ecomondo will organize one in China in 2017.”

In 2017, the green economy expos will be at Rimini Fiera from Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th November.

Source: IEG-Rimini Fiera SpA