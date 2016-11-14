Edition 2016: UK digest of waste and resource statistics published

London — UK`s Department of Environment (Defra) has published the 2016 edition of the Digest of waste and resource statistics. The Digest is a compendium of statistics on a range of waste and resource areas, based on data published mainly by Defra, WRAP, the Environment Agency, Office for National Statistics and Eurostat. They are collated in this Digest for ease of use.

The various sets of data are not all for the same time periods, but the most recent available data has been used. The Digest starts with resource use in the UK – this looks at the physical flow of available materials through the economy, followed by sections looking at waste.

It contains sections on:

Resource, including flows and consumption of raw materials

Waste generation and sources of waste

Destiny of waste, eg recycling, incineration and landfill

Waste composition

Food waste

Economic characteristics of the sector,

Waste infrastructure,

Environmental issues with waste

Waste crime

EU data on waste

The Digest is aimed at a wide audience, including policymakers, analysts and specialists in the Defra network, the Environment Agency, WRAP, other organisations, the waste sector, academia, other researchers and consultancies.

This (second) edition of the Digest can be downloaded under gov.uk.

Source: Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)