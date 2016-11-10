International Electronics Recycling Congress: IERC 2017 will bring experts together

Birrwil, Switzerland — The 16th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2017 will take place from January 17 – 20, 2017 in Salzburg, Austria. IERC 2017 is one of the recycling industry’s most important events, bringing together over 500 international experts like producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.

The topics will – amongst others – include Challenges of the Circular Economy, Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs, Reuse & refurbishment, Best available recycling technologies and Recycling of precious and strategic metals. The program includes also tool box talks and a podium discussion on “Transboundary movement of waste – helping or hindering the development of a circular economy?”

A large exhibition area with over 60 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global electronics recycling business. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner „Wednesday Night Fever“ create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.

The keynote speakers Dr. Mike Biddle, Managing Director at Evok Innovations, and Magnus Gislev, European Commission, will inform and inspire. Furthermore, the conference is offering two interesting workshops on “Implementing a R2, e-Stewards or Weeelabex management system and getting it certified” and “Lithium batteries transport & safety issues”. Plant tours are planned to EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH, Ansfelden, Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg, and Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers, Amstetten/Kematen

For more information please contact ICM AG, Tel. +41 62 785 10 00 | +86 182 17628910 (Chinese), Fax +41 62 785 10 05, E-Mail info@icm.ch, Internet icm.ch.

Source: ICM AG