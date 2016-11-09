Over 11,000 foreign trade and industry members awaited at Ecomondo

Rimini, Italy — Ecomondo and Key Energy await over 11,000 foreign trade members from all over the world on 8th to11th of November dedicated to the green economy. 500 international buyers from 45 nations, who applied for accreditation in recent weeks, are also expected at the expos and will be the key players at over 3,000 meetings already scheduled on the online platform, useful for favouring networking between supply and demand.

There is an extraordinary participation of speakers from all over the world, with the most important executives of the European Commission on environment issues as well as ministerial executives and the administrators of the large capitals and Italian and European cities, with their innovative projects.

Foreign visitors to Ecomondo are 57 percent European, 23 percent non-EU European, 5 percent from Africa, 8 percent from Oceania, 2 percent from the Middle East, 1 percent from North America and 4 percent from Central and South America. Worthy of note is a joint exhibition by ten Swedish companies. Sweden has taken part in Ecomondo for eight years and the delegation, led by the Swedish ambassador in Italy, Robert Rydberg, will meet the sector’s enterprises.

The expo days at Rimini Fiera will also reap the harvest of the hard work carried out in recent months, with “green technology made in Italy” as the key player in a roadshow covering five continents with 32 stops programmed in collaboration with the Italian Ministry for the Environment, the Emilia Romagna Region and major industry associations. Another international appointment, the second edition of Ecomondo Brazil which, following last year’s excellent debut, presented the global market increasingly innovative equipment and solutions for sustainable development, with focuses on the water, waste and renewable energy sectors, as well as facilitating contacts between investors in the green economy in Brazil and potential foreign business partners.

More information under ecomondo.com.

Source: IEG-Rimini Fiera