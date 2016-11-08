JBT Waste Services acquired by Remondis Waste Solutions

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK — Remondis will acquire full ownership of JBT Waste Services Ltd. Steve Patterson, Managing Director of Remondis Waste Solutions Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the German waste management group, has confirmed that a contract for the sale of JBT had been signed. He states that a joint team under his guidance made up of the current JBT management and two further finance and operation experts from the Remondis head office in Germany will be set up to ensure a smooth transition and integration into the Remondis Group. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the acquisition.

In recent years the company experienced rapid growth and now processes over 220,000 tonnes of waste per annum, employing 150 staff. As Steve Patterson stated, “JBT has experienced impressive growth in recent years thanks to clear strategic vision, a highly skilled and committed workforce and a strong management team. Together with Graham Palmer and David Binks who have made a valuable contribution to the growth of the business in recent years and who will remain in their current roles, we look forward to continuing the JBT success story and providing all our customers with the high level of service they are used to.”

John Binks, CEO and founding shareholder of JBT, commented on the acquisition: “In spite of its impressive scale, the family-owned structure of the Remondis group and the mindset of the Remondis people are based on very similar philosophies to our own. This is why we believe that Remondis are a natural fit for JBT and its employees and a strong partner to further diversify our activities and develop the business as a whole.”

JBT Waste Services Ltd offers a wide range of waste management services, comprising waste collection, recycling, RDF processing, WEEE and aggregate recycling to some 500+ customers. Founded in 1972, the business is counted among the leading waste collection and treatment companies in the North East of England. JBT was listed in the top 50 of the North East Business Awards as well as in the national awards for the 50 fastest growing companies in the waste management industry.

Source: JBT Waste Services Ltd.