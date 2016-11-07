Veolia: Lower energy prices and lower construction activity hit revenue

Paris, France — According to Veolia`s latest nine month report, the company`s balance showes continued strong results growth due to cost savings and despite an unfavourable exchange rate impact and a slight decline in revenue: Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 declined 3.2 percent (-1.2 percent at constant exchange rates) to €17,708 million compared with €18,288 million for the prior year period. At constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of lower construction revenue and energy prices, revenue increased 1.6 percent due to solid commercial performance and an overall positive impact, though limited, of price indexation.

The unfavorable movement in exchange rates penalized revenue growth by -1.9 percent in the first nine months (-€354 million). Lower energy prices, primarily in the first half of 2016, weighed on revenue to the tune of -€114 million (-0.6 percent of revenue growth), and lower construction activity hit revenue by -€396 million (-2.2 percent).

Revenue in the Europe excluding France segment was also largely stable (-0.4 percent) at constant exchange rates for the nine months, following -0.3 percent in the first half. Revenue in Germany increased due to strong performance in Waste. United Kingdom revenue declined 1.7 percent at constant exchange rates, but excluding construction revenue (which was down by -€53 million due to the end of construction of the Leeds plant) was up by 1.4 percent. Central and Eastern Europe revenue posted a decline for the nine months due to lower electricity volumes and prices in the Czech Republic and Lithuania, partially offset by higher invoiced water volumes (+1.5 percent).

The full nine month report can be downloaded under veolia.com.

Source: Veolia Group