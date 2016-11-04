For sustainable use and recycling: Leading aluminium organisations sign MoU

London, UK — The International Aluminium Institute (IAI), the global association of aluminium producers, and the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), a multi-stakeholder organisation with the mission to foster responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium, today signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It seals a collaboration in their respective efforts to support continuous improvement in the performance of the global aluminium industry and the sustainable use and recycling of its products.

The five-year MoU brings the two organisations together to share measurement, reporting and verification frameworks and selected industry data on greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy use, waste and risk management, among other issues.

The collaboration is expected to enhance efficiencies for both organisations and their respective members by supporting common approaches where relevant, and pooling collective experience and knowledge. To realise these aims, the ASI and IAI executive teams agree to meet periodically and to report annually to their respective Boards on the status of cooperation.

The Chair of the IAI Board of Directors, Hilde Aasheim (Executive Vice President – Norsk Hydro), underlined the importance of the MoU to the Institute’s membership: „As demand continues to grow for lightweight, strong, safe and energy efficient aluminium products, customers in a number of markets are increasingly demanding certified assurances of those products‘ sustainability claims, in addition to sector-wide performance data. Today’s MoU between IAI and ASI will enable the development of globally applicable standards for measuring and verifying sustainability performance, including greenhouse gas emissions, along the supply chain, by drawing on the four decades of industry experience and data that the IAI and its members have amassed.“

ASI Board Chair, Daniel Weston (General Counsel & CSV Global Head, Nestlé Nespresso), stressed: „ASI aims to engage and work with all key stakeholders in this sector as it works to develop an independent third party certification program for the aluminium value chain. IAI has a strong history of data collection, research and publications on key industry issues, and this MOU will benefit both organisations through a collaborative approach to the challenges of sustainability metrics. We are delighted to be working together.“

The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) is the global forum of aluminium producers, with 28 member companies, dedicated to the development and wider use of aluminium as a competitive and uniquely valuable material. The IAI in all its activities supports the concept that aluminium is a material that lends itself to improving people’s living standards in a sustainable fashion. The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a standards setting and certification organisation that recognises and fosters the responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium. ASI has more than 35 members from the aluminium value chain, civil society, associations and other supporters.

Source: International Aluminium Institute (IAI) / Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)