WACEE 2016: West Africa realizes solutions for sustainable environment

Heidelberg, Germany / Accra, Ghana — It underlined the importance of clean energy and environmental technology for Ghana and West Africa. More than 1,000 visitors discussed their business with 40 exhibitors and learned from prominent speakers. And 94 percent of the visitors and 96 percent of the exhibitors would recommend the event: The 5th edition of the West African Clean Energy & Environment Exhibition & Conference (WACEE) took place on 13 to 15 September 2016 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana. The show was organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade and AHK Ghana.

The conference under the theme “Towards Cleaner Energy & Environment: Bridging the gap between policy and socio-economic growth” featured presentations and seminars delivered by members of the diplomatic corps, policy-makers and key industry stakeholders.

Day 1 of the conference was themed “Linking policy and practice – realizing solutions for energy security, waste and the environment”. Speaking at the opening ceremony, William Hanna, Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, pointed out: “Here in Ghana, the European Union through its Member States works hard together with Ghanaian institutions and civil society to put Climate Change high on the Agenda. We work together to explain that climate change exists for the citizens of Ghana, in cities, towns and village areas, and why we need to act now to benefit future generations.”

One of the world’s most relevant events

Christoph Retzlaff, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ghana, added: “This is the 5th WACEE and I am proud to say that WACEE has become one of the world’s most relevant events. I congratulate the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Accra and its partner, fairtrade Messe, on this success! The global economy and global growth must become more sustainable.

Sharon Lamptey from Zoomlion said: “Our main target at WACEE 2016 is to exhibit our efforts so far at energy and material recovery from waste and identify possible partnerships for our projects. As one of the biggest waste management companies in Ghana, our aim of creating a clean and green environment impacts the health of our people through an integrated approach to waste management.”

Strong institutional support

WACEE 2016 was supported by the Ghanaian Ministry of Power; the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; and the Ministry for Water Resources, Works and Housing. Further patronage was given by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, the “renewables – Made in Germany” initiative, the GIZ- German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation, the German Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia, and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

WACEE 2016 also partnered with the Energy Commission, Kumasi Institute of Technology, Energy & Environment (KITE), the Renewable Energy Association of Ghana (REAG), West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Zoomlion.

Source: fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG