Worldsteel: World crude steel production increased 2 percent y-t-y in September 2016

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 132.9 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2016, 2.0 percent up on September 2015. China’s crude steel production for September 2016 was 68.2 Mt, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to September 2015. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan produced 8.4 Mt of crude steel in September 2016, a decrease of -1.5 percent compared to September 2015. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.7 Mt in September 2016, up by 1.1 percent on September 2015.

In the first nine months of 2016, Asia produced 825.9 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 0.6 percent over the first three quarters of 2015. The EU produced 121.3 Mt of crude steel during the first nine months of 2016, down by -4.8 percent compared to the same period in 2015. North America’s crude steel production in the first nine months of 2016 was 83.9 Mt, a decrease of -1.4 percent compared to the first three quarters of 2015. The C.I.S. produced 76.4 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2016, a decrease of -0.1 percent over the same months of 2015.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.2 Mt of crude steel in September 2016, a decrease of -3.9 percent compared to September 2015. Italy produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel, down by -5.3 percent on September 2015. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in September 2016, up by 2.2 percent year-on-year.

Turkey’s crude steel production for September 2016 was 2.7 Mt, up by 8.1 percent on September 2015. In September 2016, Russia produced 5.7 Mt of crude steel, down by -2.1 percent on September 2015. Ukraine produced 1.9 Mt of crude steel, down by -8.0 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

The United States produced 6.3 Mt of crude steel in September 2016, a decrease of -3.8 percent compared to September 2015. Brazil’s crude steel production for September 2016 was 2.6 Mt, up by 3.1 percent on September 2015.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in September 2016 was 70 percent. It was 69.5 percent in September 2015. The September 2016 capacity utilisation ratio is 1.5 percentage points higher than the August 2016 ratio.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)