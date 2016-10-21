71.5% in 2015: European paper recycling chain exceeds its voluntary commitment

Brussels — The paper recycling rate in Europe has reached an impressive 71.5 percent as announced by the European Recovered Paper Council (ERPC) in their final monitoring report for 2015. Compared to 2010, collection and recycling has increased by almost one million tonnes of paper. This is due in part to the excellent work of the ERPC.

The 2015 European paper recycling rate of 71.5 percent is 1.5 percent higher than the target set by the ERPC in the 3rd European Declaration on Paper Recycling for the period 2010-2015. The council is proud to report on the impressive work completed, following the pledge it first made in 2000 to expand paper recycling in Europe.

“The efforts of the ERPC perfectly complement EU policy on Circular Economy. The paper fibre loop can serve as the perfect model for circularity”, says ERPC Chairman Henri Vermeulen. “All 13 ERPC associations are proud to be part of a value chain ‘Made in Europe’, prolonging value creation and job opportunities”, he added.

In addition to the quantitative progress, a lot of qualitative work was done, particularly with initiatives to facilitate the recycling process and increase recycling activity. These notably include collection and applying ecodesign to paper products.

For the commitment period of 2011 to 2015, EY has independently verified the recycling rate calculations. Currently, a new ambitious commitment for 2016-2020 is being prepared. This will keep the industry moving on its path towards ever-higher recycling rates.

The full 2015 report can be downloaded under paperforrecycling.eu.

Source: European Recovered Paper Council (ERPC)