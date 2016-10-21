Tomra features new aluminium laser separation technology at Aluminium 2016

Wedel, Germany — Coupled with its market-leading X-Tract, Tomra Sorting will launch its LIBS technology at „Aluminium 2016“ in Düsseldorf, Germany, between 29 November and 1 December, 2016. According to Tomra, the robustness of Tomra’s LIBS technology extends the options for the usage of scrap- and secondary aluminum, as it employs a dynamic laser and the full width of the belt, resulting in industry- relevant high throughput while ensuring optimal purity levels.

In addition, new alloy-sorting techniques now make it possible to use the separated secondary material – unlocking even more intrinsic value from what was once a ‚lost‘ resource –, while substantial energy savings reduce processing costs and increase profit margins. And while customers can now make more use of scrap, the adoption of this „green“ technology clearly demonstrates a commitment to responsible and sustainable recycling.

Outlining why Tomra Sorting is keen to be part of „Aluminium 2016“, Frank van de Winkel, Tomra Sorting Business Development Manager Metals, said: “’Aluminium 2016′ gives visitors the opportunity to learn more about the benefits and new possibilities created by cutting-edge sorting technologies. Aluminium recyclers, smelters and remelters in particular will find Tomra Sorting applications on display which are extremely relevant to their sector.“

And he added: „We’ve been in this industry for years, so we understand what’s necessary to get the full job done. With more 60 units sold into the worldwide aluminium recycling industry – in Europe, Asia and North America – Tomra Sorting has become one of the leading suppliers of sorting units for the separation of different scrap sources such as: taint tabor from (old) sheet scrap, extrusion profile scrap, used beverage can scrap and the production scrap/new scrap from manufacturing waste.

At the „Aluminium 2016“, Tomra`s team will be on hand each day to provide visitors with information about Tomra’s aluminum sorting portfolio, including both its enhanced LIBS technology and revamped X-Tract, answer questions about varied technologies and services, and offer expert advice on individual projects. Conveniently situated in the exhibition’s Recycling Pavilion (Hall 11), Tomra Sorting can be found at Stand 54.

