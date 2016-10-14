UK waste management industry produced first ever National Recycling Guidelines

Banbury, UK — For the first time recyclers, local authorities and waste management companies have come together to produce a definitive list of what can and cannot be accepted for recycling at the kerbside. The Recycling Guidelines, developed by WRAP with industry, will make it easier for households to recycle more – more effectively across the whole of the UK.

WRAP’s 2016 Recycling Tracker Survey found that two thirds of UK households (66 per cent) expressed uncertainty about how to correctly dispose of one or more items and almost half (49 per cent) admitted to disposing of one or more items in the residual bin when they are collected for recycling in their area.

As such the guidelines have been designed to help reduce confusion amongst householders across England, Scotland and Wales and help ensure that all items that can be recycled are being collected for recycling. Key information and messages included in the guidelines can be incorporated in targeted and strategic communications to help increase recycling, reduce contamination, and ultimately realise savings across the whole supply chain.

The guidelines include key findings from consumer research undertaken to inform their development. This research revealed that up to 94 per cent of respondents learned something new with more learning about things that cannot be recycled than items that can be. Key feedback is the difficulty of communicating such comprehensive information. Underlining that to communicate all this information in one go, would be overwhelming for most people and as such is not recommended.

This is the first action that has been delivered in support of greater consistency in household recycling, following the publication of the industry’s Framework for England in September. What’s more, these guidelines have the benefit of being available across the UK.

Linda Crichton, Head of Resource Management at WRAP, commented: “For as long as I have been at WRAP there has been a desire to have clarity across the country on what can be recycled and how items should be presented for recycling. We now have that – labels and tops can be left on bottles, envelopes can be recycled, trigger sprays don’t need to be removed! We wish to thank all those involved for coming together to enable this ground-breaking work to happen.“

„A framework for greater consistency in household recycling in England“ is to be found under wrap.org.uk(1), the Recycling Guidelines under wrap.org.uk(2).

Source: Waste Action and Resources Programme (WRAP)