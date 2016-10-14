Scottish household waste recycling reached 44,2 percent in 2015

Scotland — Official statistics by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) show that Local Authorities in Scotland have recycled 44.2 per cent of household waste collected in 2015. This was an increase of 1.4 percentage points from the 42.8 per cent waste recycled by Local Authorities in 2014, using unrounded data.

The statistics show that the quantity of household waste landfilled in 2015 was 1.15 million tonnes (46.6 per cent of household waste generated), a decrease of 62 thousand tonnes (5.1 per cent) from the amount of household waste landfilled in 2014, and a decrease of 303 thousand tonnes (20.9 per cent) from household waste landfilled in 2011.

For the second year running, composted wastes which did not reach the quality standards set by PAS 100/110 during 2015 have been accounted for as “Other diversion from landfill” and not as waste recycled. For the 2015 calendar year, the total amount of household waste managed by other diversion from landfill was 226 thousand tonnes, an increase of 33 thousand tonnes (17.2 per cent) from 2014. The decrease in waste being sent to landfill is a combination of increased recycling and an increase in incineration of household waste.

