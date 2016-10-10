Hitachi and FFC to construct energy-from-waste plant in Edinburgh

Zürich, Switzerland – Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is to build Edinburgh’s energy-from-waste plant (EfW) at the site of the Millerhill Zero Waste Parc on the outskirts of the Scottish capital Edinburgh. The Swiss clean-tech company delivers the complete technology including its proven combustion technology and a dry flue gas treatment system. The latter will reduce water use and improve the energy efficiency of the plant.

The contract for the turnkey facility, which is based on HZI’s in-house combustion and flue gas treatment technologies, has been awarded to a Joint Venture consisting of Hitachi Zosen Inova and the Spanish FCC Medio Ambiente S.A..The EfW plant has been procured by the City of Edinburgh and Midlothian Councils under a public-private partnership arrangement with FCC E&M Ltd in order to divert waste from landfill as targeted in Scotland’s Zero Waste Plan.

Dry flue gas cleaning installed

The plant will handle around 155,000 tonnes of non-recyclable municipal solid waste from the Scottish capital and the surrounding Midlothian Council area every year, and will be capable of supplying electricity up to some 32,000 households. The delivered waste will be mechanically pre-treated in order to separate ferrous and non-ferrous metals for recycling.

Another important installation is the HZI XeroSorp® system, a dry flue gas treatment system, which has been in use in various plants all over Europe before. The system allows increasing the recovery of valuable thermal energy that is used for electricity production, while at the same time the water consumption of the plant can be reduced.

Well-established cooperation

The Edinburgh and Midlothian project marks a further milestone to HZI’s long list of references, as it is the company’s first project in Scotland, and the tenth in total in the UK. “As one of our core markets, the UK and Ireland are of particular importance for HZI,” explained HZI CEO Franz-Josef Mengede, adding: “After Paris, Oslo, London and Dublin another capital city has chosen our technology for their sustainable waste management. This further underscores the fact that HZI has established itself as one of the global leaders in EfW plant construction.”

Following on from the thermal EfW plants in Zistersdorf (Austria), Majorca (Spain), Hartlebury (UK) and Greatmoor (UK), Edinburgh is already the fifth project which FCC and HZI are realizing together. Both parties have a correspondingly positive view on renewing their cooperation. “HZI not only has a track record as a supplier of first-class EfW technology, it has also reliably delivered to us, on schedule, and within budget,” said Paul Taylor, CEO at FCC. “HZI has repeatedly proven that it is their utmost priority to always find and implement the best possible solution,” he adds.

Source: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG