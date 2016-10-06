Bühler Sortex and NRT present complete solution for plastic recyclers at K 2016

London, UK — Bühler Sortex and National Recovery Technologies (NRT) will be showcasing their complete solution for bottle and flake sorting at K 2016 in Düsseldorf. Aimed at PET and HDPE recyclers, the strategic partnership presents the new SpydIR® and Sortex E PolyVision™ optical sorters.

The comprehensive portfolio includes the new, pioneering range of NRT SpydIR bottle sorters, which use proprietary technology and fast, highly sensitive algorithms to rapidly identify unique polymer ‘signatures’ from their infrared spectra. SpydIR is the only technology that uses PET Boost™ that improves detection of thin-wall PET, wet PET and full-sleeve labelled PET and is also equipped with NRT’s patented In-Flight Sorting® technology which detects and ejects materials in flight for higher purity rates.

Also on display will be Bühler’s Sortex E PolyVision flake sorter. Designed exclusively for PET recyclers, it is equipped with the latest advancements in polymer sorting to remove non-PET flakes from clear, blue, green and jazz applications with unrivalled precision and ease. Its innovative Sortex PolyVision technology uses a unique combination of transparent and reflective sorting simultaneously to identify invisible and same-colour polymer contaminants by their unique chemical signature, dramatically improving the separation of clear polymers from clear PET for higher grade bottle-to-bottle rPET.

At K 2016 in Düsseldorf on the 19-26 October, Bühler and NRT will present their portfolio in Hall 10 on stand E81.

Source: The Bühler Group