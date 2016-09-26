ESA: Tackling waste crime starting to show a return on investment

London, UK — The Environmental Services Association (ESA), the voice for the UK’s resource and waste management industry, has commented on the Environment Agency`s Sustainable Business Report (see Recyclingportal) which includes details of the waste industry’s environmental performance, pollution incidents and illegal waste.

ESA’s Head of Regulation, Sam Corporation, said: “ESA is pleased that increased Government funding has enabled the Environment Agency to focus more efforts on tackling waste crime and that this is starting to show a return on investment, with 1,000 sites closed in 2015. We are particularly encouraged that the EA seems to be closing illegal sites down more quickly than previously, which can only help to minimise the misery caused by such sites to local communities and the financial impact on legitimate operators.”

He added: “However, the fact that nearly 1,000 new illegal sites are being found year on year shows the sheer scale of the problem and it is clear that now is not the time to take the foot off the gas. Tackling waste crime must remain a priority for Government and regulators as it does for ESA and its members. We are also encouraged to see that the overall environmental performance of the regulated business in the waste sector has improved in 2015 and of course we will continue to work with the Environment Agency to look at ways to continue this improvement.”

Source: Environmental Services Association (ESA)