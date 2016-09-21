EPRO invites to Best Recycled Plastic Product Award 2017

Brussels — The European Association of Plastics Recycling & Recovery Organisations (EPRO) invites enterprises to submit their recycled plastics products or projects to the EPRO Best Recycled Plastic Product Award 2017. The competition will enable the industry to further demonstrate their commitment and work in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility, and for the consumer to more fully understand the scope of their environmentally friendly actions. The entry closes on 10th of October 2016.

The aim of this competition is to raise awareness and showcase the latest product innovations for recycled plastics in a growing variety of products and items. This recognises the progression in the applications of recycled plastics, and presents a real opportunity for the industry to further demonstrate their commitment to the environment and saving resources through use of recycled materials.

It is important that consumers and industry see the development in the recycling of plastics. To further continue the work to sort and collect this material for recycling. Raising awareness of the products made from recycled plastics, stimulating demand and appetite for the design and manufacture more products made from recycled plastic and to encourage new entrants into the market place.

This year there will be 2 awards – one for best recycled produced product and the other best recycled designed product. This award allows enterprises to showcase your product throughout Europe. The shortlisted entries are to be presented and the winners chosen at Identiplast 2017.

Source: European Association of Plastics Recycling & Recovery Organisations (EPRO)